Veeco Instruments (VECO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $18.00.

11/15/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $25.00.

11/9/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $25.00.

11/1/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Veeco Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Veeco Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

