Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Veritex worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veritex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritex by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

