Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $1,175,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

