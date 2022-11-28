Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 128,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

