WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

