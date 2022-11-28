Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

