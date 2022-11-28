Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328,635 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 77.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 798,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 195,576 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

