Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Willdan Group worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Willdan Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

Willdan Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.