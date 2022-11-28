Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workhorse Group

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.98.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

