YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,967 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of YETI worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

