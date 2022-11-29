1,044 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Olin by 35.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OLN opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.