10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 926,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,582,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

