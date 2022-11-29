1,497 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FEZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

