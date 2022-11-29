15,018 Shares in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.96. Ocwen Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

