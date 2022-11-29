1,536 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

