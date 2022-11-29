17,093 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $350,665. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,367,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

