2,057 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Kadant by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kadant

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.