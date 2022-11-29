2,302 Shares in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QED opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

