286,928 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 8.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
