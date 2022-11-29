3,658 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

