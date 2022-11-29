3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,629 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

