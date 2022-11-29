4,483 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.