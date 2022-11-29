49,968 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 618,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,574,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,979,448.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 987,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,948 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

