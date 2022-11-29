50,620 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer downgraded Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

