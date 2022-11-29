6,772 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

