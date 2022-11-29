799,900 Shares in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 799,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

