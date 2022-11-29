Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2,676.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 124.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 178.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

