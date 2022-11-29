ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 324.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,411 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 74.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

