AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %

ACM stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $84.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

