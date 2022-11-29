Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ALGM opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

