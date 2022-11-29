Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,579.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

