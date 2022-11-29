Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

