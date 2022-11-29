Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

ARI stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

