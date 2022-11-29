Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 326.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

