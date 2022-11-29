Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 286.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,214,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 69,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 338,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

