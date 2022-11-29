Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 191,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 141,218 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

