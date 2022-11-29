Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
