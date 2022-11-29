Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $488,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.