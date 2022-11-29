Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Wes Cummins Buys 30,000 Shares

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,958.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

APLD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Blockchain by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

