ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lessened by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.