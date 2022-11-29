Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 941.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,706.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 174,144 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,682.2% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

