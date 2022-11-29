Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,276.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

