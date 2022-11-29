Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 587.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,389 shares of company stock worth $356,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

