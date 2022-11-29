Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,676 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89.

