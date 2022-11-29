Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,857 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,728,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $184.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

