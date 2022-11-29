Bank of Montreal Can Buys 61,157 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5,494.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

