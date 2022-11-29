Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

