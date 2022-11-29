Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.68 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,767. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

