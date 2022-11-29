Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.80 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in PROG by 1,358.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PROG by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $941.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

