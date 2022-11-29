Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.95 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 52,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after buying an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.37.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

